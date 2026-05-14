TIPS: Get the Most Mileage out of Your Fill Ups

TIPS: Get the Most Mileage out of Your Fill Ups

Gas saving tips/Jana Deak

Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022.

So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE

Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022
So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla

Filed Under: driving tips, economy, finance, gas, money, tips
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley News, News

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