TIPS: Get the Most Mileage out of Your Fill Ups
Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022.
So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:
MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE
Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022.
So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:
Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla