For years we've heard that many New Yorkers are not very happy with the way things are. The state has often ranked among the highest for residents leaving.

The reasons for people leaving are nothing really new either. Everything from high taxes and cost of living, lack of high paying jobs, to cold winters have sent thousands of New Yorkers packing for greener pastures for years.

See Also: Is New York One of the Healthiest or Unhealthiest States in the Country?

Overall safety is another factor for others, as WalletHub once rated New York as the 24th safest state in the country. Could rising crime, lack of financial stability, and aging infrastructure also be contributing to the population decline?

But is it really that bad? A new study, comparing New York with other states across the country, says perhaps not. At least, in some findings, says the recent data.

New York State Ranks Among One Of the Country Happier States

To determine where Americans exhibit the best combination of these factors, the website WalletHub examined the 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

See Also: New York State Man Drives Truck Into Ocean in Florida, Offers Hilarious Excuse

WalletHub ranked New York at 16th overall, with the state coming in at 5th for emotional and physical well being. However, New York ranked 42nd and 45th, respectively, for work environment and community environment.

Hawaii was 1st overall, and West Virginia was last. New Jersey was 4th, Connecticut 5th, Massachusetts 8th, Pennsylvania 18th, and Vermont 29th.

New York State Continues to Lose Thousands of Residents to These States

Numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, posted at CNY Central, reports that more than 480,000 New Yorkers moved out of state in 2023. However, data shows that that 65,000 fewer New Yorkers left the state in 2023 than in 2022, if you factor in the number of people coming in.

So, where are most of the fleeing New Yorkers heading? According to the Census Bureau's numbers, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Texas.

See Aso: Just How Many New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida?