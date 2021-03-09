If you ever wanted to play a twisted prank on an enemy, or maybe get back at an old ex, there's a company that's out to help ruin their day. In fact, that's what they pride themselves on. The company Ruin Days, out of Queens, proudly boasts: "We ruin your enemy’s day.” if you look at the prank section of the company's website, you have choice of anonymously mailing your rivals fake poop, a dick in a tube, an annoying box of sand and many other crude and obscene pranks.

It appears one 47-year-old Bergen County man has really gotten on someone's wrong side and has paid dearly for it. Now, he's filed a lawsuit that claims that for nearly the past two years, he's received obscene prank gifts in the mail that have left him suffering fear, apprehension, harm and emotional distress, among other unpleasant things.

NJ.com says that the weird packages started showing up in May 2019, when the Oakland, NJ man reportedly received a chocolate penis in the mail. The suit claims the chocolate schlong was sent to the man's office in Fair Lawn. The strange prank left the man quite rattled, though officials did not go into detail just how big the package was, or what the man did with the chocolate covered unit upon discovery. This was only the first item, as the suit goes on to say he was next mailed a glitter bomb which exploded in his face. This particular package arrived in November 2020.

(plaintiff) opened the package (and) the glitter bomb exploded in his face, causing glitter to strike him with force in the eyes, nose, and mouth.

But the reign of terror was not over yet, as in the same month, the man was mailed a box that contained imitation feces, according to the lawsuit. The box was reportedly addressed to "Fat Midget", and its contents both "shocked and frightened" its intended target. One has to wonder what this man did or who he pissed off to draw such ire? The lawsuit not only names the prank company, but an unidentified John Doe . NJ.com says the man is seeking damages of $75,000, along with court fees.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state