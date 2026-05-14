Disabled Veterans Group Receives $500 ‘Vets Who Rock’ Award

This month’s Vet Who Rocks recipient is an organization that works behind the scenes every day to serve our disabled veterans.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected DAV Chapter 144 at Castle Point for their dedication to helping disabled veterans across the Hudson Valley.

For many veterans, navigating the VA system can feel overwhelming. That’s where DAV Chapter 144 steps in. According to Johnny Vacca from the organization, the group works directly with disabled veterans to help them access the services and benefits they’ve earned through their military service.

The organization advocates for veterans every step of the way, helping with paperwork, claims and making sure veterans understand what programs and support are available to them. Their goal is to make sure no veteran falls through the cracks simply because the system is too complicated to navigate alone.

DAV Chapter 144 also provides transportation services for veterans who need help getting to medical appointments and other important services. For veterans who may not be able to drive or who struggle with transportation, those rides can make a huge difference in getting proper care and staying connected with support systems.

Organizations like DAV Chapter 144 often do their work quietly, but the impact they have on local veterans and their families can be life-changing.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present DAV Chapter 144 at Castle Point with $500 to help support their work with veterans in the Hudson Valley. You can learn more about their services on the chapter's website.