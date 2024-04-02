A unique job opportunity has arisen that could take you across the entire country. If you're looking to get out of New York for a while, and you really like peanuts, then this could be a job for you. This could get you in front of a lot of people.

Or perhaps, you'll want to take a trip instate, and drive a giant peanut up through the Catskills, or down Route 9 in Poughkeepsie?

Some of the responsibilities include representing a major snack company in media interviews and appearances. You will also be expected to entertain fans at community events, and engage with consumers, according to KTLA.

New York Residents Can Ride the NUTmobile

Planters wants three people to join its team on a "one-year detail chauffeuring Mr. Peanut around the country", by driving the NUTmobile. Planters, which was founded in 1906 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, wants new crewmembers, or Peanutters, who they say "fun, creative and carefree".

Wikipedia describes the unique four-wheeled mobile peanut as a series of automobiles shaped like a peanut, which is owned by Kraft Heinz and used to promote and advertise Planters products.

The job is somewhat similar to Oscar Mayer's search for drivers of their iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobiles, which they launched in January 2024.

KTLA says that applicants should be a "college graduate, preferably in a media-related field". You'll also be traveling a lot, so get ready to be on the road. The job is full-time, and lasts for one year gig starting in June 2024.

Those interested can apply online at BeAPeanutter.com.