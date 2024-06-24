New York State Police say a Hudson Valley man is dead after a crash at the intersection of a state route Saturday evening. Unfortunately, the crash appears to have been caused by the fleeing motorcyclist who was trying to escape authorities, according to a preliminary investigation.

The latest fatal crash involving a motorcyclist comes only two days after a 34-year-old man lost control of his bike, when he was exiting the off-ramp near the New York State Thruway, striking a concrete barrier.

Both State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office continue to investigate Saturday's incident.

New York State Police Say Crash Claimed the Life of Motorcyclist Fleeing Officials

New York State Police said in a press release that Troopers from the State Police barracks in Greenville responded to the intersection of US Route 6 and Dolson Avenue, in the town of Wawayanda, for a fatal motor vehicle accident.

State Police say that the preliminary investigation determined that the City of Middletown Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a 2003 Yamaha R1 motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Dolson Avenue, at a high rate of speed, when it struck a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, that was making a left from Dolson Avenue westbound onto US Route 6.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The other motorist was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The motorcyclist has been identified by police as 19-year-old Noe Dominguez of New Hampton. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Statistics

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, part of the University at Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, an average of 162 motorcyclists died on roads across New York state between 2017 and 2021.

