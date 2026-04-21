The historic Howland Estate in Beacon is set to see new activity after sitting largely vacant for more than two decades.

The riverfront property, also known as the Tioronda Estate, once served as a sanitarium for the wealthy, but has remained unused since the early 2000s, with portions of the site falling into disrepair as redevelopment plans stalled over the years.

Now, the long-idle estate is being redeveloped by Mirbeau Hospitality Services, a company that operates spa and resort properties across the Northeast. According to reports, the project will convert the site into a boutique inn and spa, while incorporating elements of the existing historic structures.

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"Mirbeau Inn & Spa at the former Howland Estate in Beacon, New York will extend the brand’s vision by providing a gracious sanctuary, restful ambiance, and interpretation of classic pleasures to balance our hectic modern lifestyles," according to the spa's website. "The unique nature of the Beacon property will marry the Gothic Revival architecture of the existing historic mansion with Mirbeau’s French-inspired concept of hospitality. Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon will have the residential feeling of a romantic French-country manor house complete with the signature Mirbeau Ponds and Gardens patterned after the Monet Pond Gardens at Giverny outside of Paris."

The new location is expected to open in May 2026, with reservations already being accepted.

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The project follows years of planning, including local zoning approvals and preservation considerations tied to the historic nature of the property.

Recent reporting by the Poughkeepsie Journal highlights the anticipated opening timeline and renewed attention on the site, but the redevelopment effort has been in motion for several years.

For Beacon, the change marks a shift for a property that has remained largely untouched for a generation. After years of vacancy, the Howland Estate is moving into a new phase, bringing renewed use to one of the area’s long-dormant historic sites.