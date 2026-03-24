If you’ve got a garage full of “I’ll deal with that later”… well, later just got a date.

For the first time ever, the Town and City of Poughkeepsie are teaming up for one giant, town-wide yard sale and it's shaping up to be a bargain hunter’s playground.

We’re talking driveways, front lawns, neighborhoods all lit up with deals, weird finds, and that one thing you didn’t know you needed until you saw it for $3.

Or…if you're looking to declutter as your Spring cleaning gets underway: turn your clutter into cash without hauling everything somewhere else.

Poughkeepsie Town Wide Yard Sale Details

Saturday, April 25, 2026 (rain or shine) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (but hours may vary)

If you want to participate it costs $30 for Town residents and $35 for City residents and you'll get:

Your official permit

A spot on the yard sale master map

And a yard sale sign (for the first 100 people)

And that map? It’s not just sitting there collecting dust — last year it pulled in more than 37,000 views.

But there are some rules to keep in mind:

No buying to resell;

Two garage sales per house per year max;

The official sale window: 8AM to 6PM

Signs are fine, but don’t go overboard and take them down after