Looking for a new and improved cannabis experience? Well you're in luck! Located right on Route 9W in Newburgh, Stellar Cannabis has quickly become a go-to spot in the Hudson Valley's growing cannabis scene.

Newburgh's Newest

Since their grand opening in August of 2025, the dispensary has built a reputation for being welcoming, and easy to navigate with a knowledgeable and kind staff. Whether you're brand new to cannabis or already know exactly what you're looking for, let the team at Stellar take care of the hassle.

Inside, you'll find a wide range of products, including premium flower, vape cartridges, edibles, concentrates, and several accessories. Everything is thoroughly selected and curated so customers can feel confident they're getting nothing but the best!

Find What Fits

One of the biggest highlights is the staff. Led by the owner Raman Singh, they're friendly, approachable, and always ready to help guide you toward something that fits your vibe!

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Stress Free Experience

The experience at Stellar Cannabis is designed to be simple and stress free. With a convenient location right on Route 9W, there's plenty of parking, and options like online ordering and delivery. They really make it easy to shop however you prefer! The space is modern and inviting, helping take away any intimidation or stress some people may feel walking into a dispensary for the first time.

More than just a place to buy cannabis, Stellar has become part of the local community. By working with Hudson Valley brands and creating a comfortable, inclusive atmosphere, they've helped they've helped put Newburgh on the map as a growing center for New York's Cannabis industry!

Visit them at 5440 US-9W, Newburgh NY 12550