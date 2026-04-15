If you thought Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park was just about the stroll… think again. There’s a vertical adventure waiting at the base.

Starting March 25, the park’s 21-story glass elevator at Upper Landing Park is back in action, and honestly, it’s an experience.

This thing, reminiscent of the Willy Wonka glass elevator, shoots you 212 feet straight up from the Poughkeepsie waterfront to the Walkway deck, with the Hudson River beneath your feet.

It’s the kind of ride where kids go quiet for a second (rare), phones come out instantly, and even locals remember, “oh yeah… this place is kind of incredible.”

Tigman Tigman loading...

What makes it extra clutch? If you’re coming in via Metro-North Railroad, the elevator is basically your fast pass from train to views. No long trek, no guesswork, just step in and rise into one of the most iconic overlooks in New York.

Popular Hudson Valley Park Announces Exciting New Hours For Visitors

Read More: Popular Hudson Valley Park Adds Exciting New Hours For Visitors | https://wpdh.com/ixp/988/p/popular-hudson-valley-park-hours-2/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

And while you’re there, the whole Walkway experience is waking up for the season:

Weekend pavilion hours are back

The accessibility tram is running again

Volunteer Ambassadors are on deck helping visitors, sharing history, and keeping things running smoothly

The elevator IS weather-dependent, so if the wind starts whipping, call ahead before you go.

If you’re looking for a Hudson Valley outing that hits effortless + impressive, this is it. One minute you’re by the river… the next you’re floating above it.

Spring Walkway Events

Walkway Connections: The Beatrix Farrand Garden at Bellefield : April 19 from 2-3 p.m. at the East Gate Plaza in Poughkeepsie, Ashley Gamell will share the story of this special “secret” garden, the woman who created it, and the decades long, volunteer-led effort to resurrect the garden. Free & Open to all ages.

Walkway Connections (For Kids!): American Eels In Our Hudson River: April 24 from 6-7 p.m., kids are called to Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie to get hands on and learn all about the life cycle of the American Eel- found right in our backyard swimming in the Hudson River.

Walkway At Night: Friday, April 24 - 7:30-9:00 p.m. & Friday, May 22 - 8:30-10:00 p.m. Weather permitting, the Mid-Hudson Astronomical Association will be there with telescopes, offering a closer look at the night sky. Walkway members attend free. Non-members may purchase tickets for $5 in advance or at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Pre-registration is encouraged to shorten your wait at the gate.