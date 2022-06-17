New York State Man Injured After Hitting Deer on Motorcycle

Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate

Numbers

A study, posted in 2015 by Bradley W. Smith, MD, Cathy M. Buyea, MS, and Mark J. Anders, MD, found that the records from ECMC from May 2007 to June 2011 claim that 39 of the 487 patients involved in motorcycle accidents, had collided with deer.

Get our free mobile app

The Steuben County Sherriff's Office said the 52-year-old man hit the deer after the animal had entered the roadway. the Horseheads man was said to have suffered serious injuries, and was taken to the hospital by helicopter WENY says that no charges have been filed.

Watch Out For Deer! Deer living in close proximity to humans is just a way of life for many New Yorkers. It's not uncommon to see a family of deer crossing the road right in front of you as you're driving. However, having so many deer around so many people can be risky....and costly. NewYorkUpstate.com says that 1 in 164 New Yorkers will hit a deer with their vehicle at some point.

Rick_Thompson Rick_Thompson loading...

AAA says that September through November are the months when most deer-related car accidents occur in New York state, WROC reports. The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently went through their accident claim data from 2017, according to WROC, and have released the top upstate New York towns where most deer-related car accidents happen. Several Hudson Valley towns made the list.

1. Rochester

2. Middletown

3. Ithaca

4. Syracuse

5. Watertown

6. Newburgh

7. Warwick

8. Canandaigua

9. Monroe

10. Buffalo

See complete Top 50 list HERE.

sindlera sindlera loading...

Officials Free trapped Deer In Rockland County

Officials are saying it was a team effort to free an animal that was stuck in between a fence in Rockland County. The device used to free the distressed wildlife has been often used through the years to help humans trapped in wreckage. Read HERE.

Deer On Their Own Aren't Dangerous Per Se, But here Are Some Animals That Are