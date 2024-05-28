Police say a single vehicle roll-over crash on the Palisades Parkway lead to a person being ejected from their vehicle. Offcials say the crash happened early Tuesday morning. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, says State Police.

State Police said they worked with several other agencies to help locate the vehicle and assist the occupants.

Crash Statistics

As summer approaches, more travelers will take to the roads and highways across New York. Statistics show that the number of crash related fatalities goes up during the summer months, with more drivers on the roads.

The National Safety Council says that n 2022, miles traveled was lowest in January and February and peaked in August. Not surprisingly, the number of traffic deaths was lowest from January through April, and highest from May through October, says the Safety Council.

Police Say Single Vehicle Crash in Rockland County Ejects Driver

The New York State Police said in a press release that Rockland County 911 received a crash notification in the vicinity of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Exit 9W/Thruway 13N area Tuesday at approximately 4:35 AM.

State Police said they responded to the area but were unable to locate the crash. According to police reports, a male passenger crawled up an embankment just north of Exit 9W ramp and flagged down a motorist, who then dialed 911 right before 6 AM.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling northbound on the Palisades Parkway when it went off right shoulder by Exit 9W and traveled down a steep embankment, coming to rest approximately two hundred feet into woods.

The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected and partially trapped underneath the vehicle.

Firefighters freed the driver, and he was airlifted to Hackensack Hospital. Both occupants of the vehicle are from Spring Valley, says State Police. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

