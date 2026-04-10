Enjoy Nostalgic Films At Warwick Drive-In&#8217;s 2026 Season Kickoff

Enjoy Nostalgic Films At Warwick Drive-In’s 2026 Season Kickoff

Paty Quyn

If you’re gonna spend a small fortune on gas anyway…you might as well end up somewhere fun!

At the Warwick Drive-In Theater, that “somewhere” comes with movies, snacks, and a sky full of stars.

Warwick Drive-in Opening April 17 for 2026 season/Warwick Drive in Website
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Opening weekend kicks off April 17, and the fun continues all summer long, with screenings every night starting in May. This classic three-screen drive-in spread across 11 acres has been rolling film since 1950, still family-run, and still delivering that old-school magic.

Opening weekend lineup includes:

  • The Mummy
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
  • Project Hail Mary
  • Hoppers
  • Scream 7

And yes, the concession stand is doing its thing: hot dogs, burgers, fries, popcorn, candy, and cold drinks.

Kids under 4 get in free, and whether you're bringing the family, going on a date, or just hanging with friends, it’s one of those easy, classic nights out.

Open weekends through May 1.
Honestly, even with today's gas prices, it's not a bad excuse for a drive.

But, if Warwick’s a bit of a haul, you’ve got options across the Hudson Valley too. Spots like Overlook Drive-In Theatre- family owned and self-proclaimed "Largest Screen in the Tri-State Area", Four Brothers Drive-In- where Liam Nesson has been known to pop up, and Greenville Drive-In- in the Northern Catskills, keep that same retro magic alive a little closer to home.

Local Hudson Valley Businesses With the Best Merch

If there's one thing we love, it's our local businesses! Did you know a ton of them have awesome merch? Here are some of our favorites:

Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

 

Filed Under: Drive-In Movie, four brothers drive in, Hudson Valley, Hudson Valley Activities, New York Events
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, Movie News, News

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