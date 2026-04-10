If you’re gonna spend a small fortune on gas anyway…you might as well end up somewhere fun!

At the Warwick Drive-In Theater, that “somewhere” comes with movies, snacks, and a sky full of stars.

Warwick Drive-in Opening April 17 for 2026 season/Warwick Drive in Website Warwick Drive-in Opening April 17 for 2026 season/Warwick Drive in Website loading...

Opening weekend kicks off April 17, and the fun continues all summer long, with screenings every night starting in May. This classic three-screen drive-in spread across 11 acres has been rolling film since 1950, still family-run, and still delivering that old-school magic.

Opening weekend lineup includes:

The Mummy

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Project Hail Mary

Hoppers

Scream 7

And yes, the concession stand is doing its thing: hot dogs, burgers, fries, popcorn, candy, and cold drinks.

Kids under 4 get in free, and whether you're bringing the family, going on a date, or just hanging with friends, it’s one of those easy, classic nights out.

Open weekends through May 1.

Honestly, even with today's gas prices, it's not a bad excuse for a drive.

But, if Warwick’s a bit of a haul, you’ve got options across the Hudson Valley too. Spots like Overlook Drive-In Theatre- family owned and self-proclaimed "Largest Screen in the Tri-State Area", Four Brothers Drive-In- where Liam Nesson has been known to pop up, and Greenville Drive-In- in the Northern Catskills, keep that same retro magic alive a little closer to home.