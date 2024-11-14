Where's everyone going? Census numbers continue to reveal how many people have left New York state for other parts of the country. But now, experts are sounding the alarm that those numbers may plummet even further in the coming years.

While outgoing residents have already blamed everything from high taxes, the pandemic, cost of living, lack of high paying jobs, and even cold winters for their reasons for leaving, some are warning there's other big factors that are aiding the sharp decline.

New York's highest population year was actually fairly recent. In 2020, the state's population reached over 20 million people. However, the state’s largest decline was between 2020 and 2021 when the population dropped 1.2%, according to USA Facts.

Alarming Study Shows New York State's Huge Population Drop In The Coming Years

The New York Post reports that a new study says that New York state's population could drop by over 2 million by the year 2050. According to the report from researchers at the Cornell University School of Public Policy’s Program on Applied Demographics, the drop would account for a thirteen percent decline.

Some of the reasons? The report projects that New York faces a "significant population decline due to low fertility rates and aging that has not been offset by new arrivals."

The study again restates that less people are moving to New York from other states.

One factor that has not been fully weighed though, is the tens of thousands of migrants that came to New York City, and other areas, from other countries over the past few years, according to The Post.

But New York's older population is expected to continue to age and die off in the next 25 years. The study found that with far fewer domestic or foreign arrivals, the population could plummet in the coming decades.

