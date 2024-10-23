People continue to leave New York. This isn't exactly new information, though the latest numbers confirm the ongoing exodus. However, not quite as many people are leaving the Empire State compared to numbers from the year before, reports the U.S. Census Bureau.

The reasons for people leaving are nothing really new either. Everything from high taxes and cost of living, lack of high paying jobs, to cold winters have sent thousands of New Yorkers packing for greener pastures for years.

Overall safety is another factor for some, as WalletHub recently rated New York as the 24th safest state in the country. Could rising crime, lack of financial stability, and aging infrastructure also be contributing to the population decline?

New York State Continues to Lose Thousands of Residents to These States

Numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, posted at CNY Central, reports that more than 480,000 New Yorkers moved out of state in 2023. However, data shows that that 65,000 fewer New Yorkers left the state in 2023 than in 2022, if you factor in the number of people coming in.

Still, the latest numbers once again make New York the top state where people are moving away from. And while the ongoing immigration crisis remains a hot topic, international immigration to New York returned to pre-COVID levels, says the numbers from the Census Bureau.

So, where are most of the fleeing New Yorkers heading? According to the Census Bureau's numbers, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Texas.

