A new report from the American Lung Association is raising fresh concerns about the air New Yorkers breathe, especially for families across the Hudson Valley.

According to the group’s latest “State of the Air” findings, more than 1.1 million children in New York are exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution. That’s part of a broader picture where nearly half of all children nationwide are breathing air that could harm their health.

“Clean air is essential to the health and wellbeing of families across New York. Children deserve to breathe air that won’t make them sick,” said Michael Seilback, assistant VP of nationwide advocacy and state public policy for the American Lung Association. “Unfortunately, too many people in the Albany-Schenectady, NY metro area are living with unhealthy levels of particle pollution. This air pollution is causing kids to have asthma attacks, contributing to chronic health conditions, and making people who work outdoors sick.”

The report found that 33.5 million children in the U.S., or 46% of people under 18 years old, live in an area that received a failing grade for at least one measure of air pollution. Additionally, More than 129 million people live in counties with F grades for ozone pollution

Where is Air Pollution Worst in New York?

While the report highlights data from across the state, trends seen in areas like Albany often mirror what’s happening in parts of the Hudson Valley. And the takeaway is… complicated.

Dutchess County Air pollution/American Lung Association Dutchess County Air pollution/American Lung Association loading...

Dutchess County: Received a D grade on the Ozone report card

Received a grade on the Ozone report card Orange County: Not enough data reported

Not enough data reported Putnam County: Received an F grade on the Ozone report card

Received an grade on the Ozone report card Rockland County: Received an F grade on the Ozone report card

Received an grade on the Ozone report card Westchester County: Received an F grade on the Ozone report card

**“State of the Air” grades are based on the number of days a county’s air reaches unhealthful levels on the Air Quality Index. Each unhealthy air day is given a weighted score, with orange days given a weight of 1, red days 1.5, purple days 2 and maroon days 2.5. **

The Albany–Schenectady metro area, for example, showed a kind of split personality when it comes to air quality. Year-round particle pollution hit its best levels on record, but short-term spikes, the kind that can trigger asthma attacks or worse, ranked among the worst ever recorded.

"The metro area ranked 69th worst in the nation for short-term particle pollution with a D grade, 143rd worst for ozone smog with a B grade, and 171st worst for year-round particle pollution with a passing grade," the report states.

Ozone pollution, better known as smog, didn’t improve either. That matters because smog isn’t just an eyesore hanging over the mountains on a hazy day. It’s been compared to a “sunburn of the lungs,” capable of triggering asthma attacks, heart issues, and long-term respiratory problems.

The Most Vulnerable Populations?

Children are especially vulnerable. Their lungs are still developing, they breathe faster than adults, and they spend more time outdoors. The result is a higher risk of asthma, reduced lung growth, and even cognitive impacts later in life.

The report also points to policy concerns, warning that rollbacks from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could slow or reverse progress.

In other words, the air might look clear, but the story it tells isn’t always so simple.