The potential for snow and subzero temperatures is often on our minds as we enter the later part of the year. What does the winter have in store?

While long-range forecasts can greatly vary, some parts of New York state have not quite experienced the traditional snowy winters that many have been accustomed to in recent years.

Some areas near Buffalo may have seen record-setting lake effect snow, but other areas like the Hudson Valley did not receive nearly as much wintery precipitation at all. But sometimes it can all depend on what county, or even town, you're in.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently updated its winter forecast for 2024-25. According to the agency, a factor in this year's predictions could once again be La Niña.

But forecasters say it will depend on just how strong this year's La Niña will be.

What is La Niña?

A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world. Both can greatly affect weather around the world.

NOAA Updates Winter Forecast For the Hudson Valley and New York State As La Niña Returns

The Climate Prediction Center says that a La Niña usually pushes the jet stream further south during the winter months. This could mean warmer than usual weather in the south and wetter conditions out west. As for the Northeast, NOAA says that this could lead to higher than normal precipitation, though that could also be in the form of rain if it stays warm enough.

Meteorologists say this year's La Niña, which should more than likely develop before the end of the year, will be fairly weak like other La Niñas in recent years.

The forecast, shared by Fox 5 NY, says that many parts of New York and the Northeast should see near-normal, to normal, temperatures this winter.