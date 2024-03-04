New York State Man Charged With DWI After Being Hit By Train

A New York state man is lucky to be alive, after the vehicle he was driving was struck by a train. WNYT reports that the 38-year-old man was allegedly drunk at the time of the crash, as well.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday night in Voorheesville. The 38-year-old suspect was allegedly driving while intoxicated when his Honda Accord was struck by the CSX freight train, reports Spotlight News.

Deputies say they found the unharmed suspect in the driver's seat during an investigation. The suspect failed a chemical test and was arrested for DWI, Aggravated DWI and other charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Click HERE for the video of the crash from the Vville Vibes Facebook page.

Spotlight News says tha suspect blew a 0.26%, which is over three times the legal BAC limit for the sate of New York. News 10 says the man is due back in court March 7.

