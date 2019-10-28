New Restaurant Finally Coming to Closed Dutchess County Hot Spot

One of the area's most popular dining locations has been closed for almost a year, but now it's opening again as a whole new restaurant.

Last December BC Kitchen and Bar, formerly known as Babycakes, near Vassar College in Poughkeepsie unexpectedly shut down. A sign on the door simply read "Closed For Renovations." Curiously, there was no sign of construction or any warning made to customers about the closure. The former owner eventually confirmed that the restaurant was in the process of being sold, but no further information was given.

Since then the restaurant has sat silent. But this week, new signs of life started to emerge from the Arlington hot spot. A sign appeared on the front door announcing that a new restaurant will be coming soon.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Savona's Trattoria is will be opening soon on Collegeview Avenue. This will be the third location for the Italian trattoria which already operates in Kingston and Red Hook. Owner Steve Savona told us he's very excited about finally opening a restaurant in Poughkeepsie.

It’s been a dream of mine since I was a younger man. We are also very excited about being part of the Vassar and Arlington community and look forward to planting our roots for years to come.

Savona says that he expects the new restaurant to open its doors by January.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: