A quiet Sunday afternoon in Yonkers turned into a scene out of a movie when an off-duty state police trooper shot an armed carjacking suspect.

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At 12:45 p.m. Sunday, April 26, the Yonkers Police Department got a call from an off-duty New York State Trooper requesting assistance at the Mobil gas station at 838 Kimball Avenue. The Trooper said that she had shot a male suspect who had attempted to stab her.

838 Kimball Ave Yonkers/ Google Street View 838 Kimball Ave Yonkers/ Google Street View loading...

According to police, the off-duty Trooper was getting gas at the Mobil, after she finished fueling, the suspect reportedly "approached her, brandished a knife, and entered the driver’s seat of her vehicle." The Trooper then fired one shot from her off-duty firearm, striking the suspect in the left arm- the round continued into his torso. After he was shot, police say the suspect accelerated the vehicle toward the back of the gas station, driving through a shed and fence at the end of the property before the car stopped in the parking lot of an apartment building at 1296 Midland Avenue.

1296 Midland Ave Yojnkers, NY/ Google Street View 1296 Midland Ave Yojnkers, NY/ Google Street View loading...

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, then fled from the stolen vehicle, running toward Midland Avenue, police say. But Yonkers Police Officers quickly located the teen at the entrance to 1328 Midland Avenue and arrested him. A knife was reportedly found on him. He received medical aid on scene, and then taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. As of Monday evening, he was in stable condition, according to police.

New York State law prohibits the identification of minors charged with a crime, so the suspect has only been identified as a 17-year-old male from Yonkers.

He is charged with: First, Second, and Third-Degree Robbery;

Fourth-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon;

and Second-Degree Menacing. An internal review is being conducted by the New York State Police, but police say because the State Trooper was the victim, no further identifying information will be released. The Trooper will only be identified as a female off-duty NYS Trooper assigned to Troop NYC.