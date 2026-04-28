Free World Cup Events to Be Held in New York, Hudson Valley

You won’t need a ticket to be part of the World Cup when it comes to New York.

Even if you’re nowhere near a stadium, you'll still feel like you’re right in the middle of the action thanks to some huge events being planned in our area.

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Free World Cup Events Planned Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that free fan events will be held all over New York during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including one right here in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, it was announced that every borough in New York City will host its own official fan zone. Places like Rockefeller Center, Brooklyn Bridge Park and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens will turn into massive watch parties, inviting in crowds of fans from all over the world.

Whether you have a ticket or not, you'll be able to attend these parties and be a part of the World Cup excitement.

State leaders say that they have invested $20 million in these events that are aimed at bringing in visitors and giving local businesses a boost.

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Hudson Valley Getting Its Own Watch Party

Hudson Valley residents won't have to travel all the way into the five boroughs to attend a watch party.

One of two large-scale public viewing events scheduled for outside New York City will be held in the Hudson Valley, giving local fans a place to gather and watch matches together in real time. On July 19, fans can watch the World Cup Final in White Plains at the Kensico Dam Plaza.

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World Cup Fever to Take Over New York

In addition to hosting huge watch parties, the state is also making it easier for bars and restaurants to host their own World Cup events, including outdoor viewing areas and extended hours during live matches. On top of that, a new program called NY Kicks will invest in youth soccer and community spaces, especially in underserved areas.

The World Cup kicks off on June 11 and will end with the final match on July 19, which can be viewed at the Hudson Valley watch party in White Plains.