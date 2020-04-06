Movies Under the Walkway Schedules 2020 Season

I feel as if everything we write about these days when it comes to Hudson Valley happenings is either a cancellation or a postponement. And it certainly has been a trying time dealing with a pandemic, but here's a bit of good news.

We know that there will come a time in the not too distant future that the coronavirus will be a memory. A bad memory that we no doubt will learn from, but a memory nonetheless. And the good news is that Movies Under the Walkway is returning to Poughkeepsie for the summer of 2020. They've scheduled 5 dates: June 27, July 11 and 25, and Aug. 8 and 22.

This is the 6th season of free family friendly movies, kids entertainment and fun down by the Hudson River. Movies start at sundown, kids activities start around 7PM. Free parking at the Mid Hudson Children's Museum and Metro North. There are also food vendors. And don't forget your blankets and chairs.

To learn more about Movies Under the Walkway and the 2020 schedule, visit the event facebook page.

