Meet Eddie Munster in Middletown, NY

Meet actor Butch Patrick and play pinball and bowling with the legend at Summerween event.

A unique event coming to Middletown, NY end of this month. Butch Patrick played the role of little Eddie Munster, the child werewolf on the CBS comedy television series The Munsters from 1964 to 1966 and in the 1966 feature film Munster, Go Home!

Butch Patrick was one of several celebrities spotted recently at the Hollywood Vampires show at Bethel Woods, which also saw members of Ace Frehley's band, Twisted Sister and Bad Company in attendance among others.

Rock Fantasy has been a Hudson Valley, NY mainstay since 1985, catering to the hard rock/heavy metal community. The business started off selling records, cassettes, CDs, and t-shirts, eventually incorporating tobacco products, along with comic books and other collectibles. During the 1990s and 2000s, the store would see meet and greets from rock/metal bands to pro wrestlers along with an ever-growing collection of pinball machines.

Rock Fantasy now has a huge pinball room as part of their store at 12 East Main St in Middletown, and they often host pinball tournaments out of the shop.



Summerween Meet & Greet Event with Butch Patrick "Eddie Munster"

Actor Butch Patrick will be making a rare Hudson Valley appearance at Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 5pm-7pm. The party then moves over to Quinnz Pinz where you can play pinball with Butch on the Stern Pinball Munsters machine and at 8:30 pm - it's a VIP Bowling Party with Butch. The VIP Bowling Experience with Butch Patrick costs $20 for pizza, soda, and bowling with the only living Munster!

