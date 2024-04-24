Newburgh Felon Lands in Prison After Latest Police Interaction
Lately things are never quiet or boring at the Orange County District Attorney's Office. It's another day and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler has yet another announcement, this one comes in regards to the sentencing of a repeat criminal from Newburgh.
Details on Repeat Criminals Latest Case
In this latest press release from the OCDA's Office, it details the latest encounter law enforcement has had with one Mr. Divine Williams. Williams is 37 years old and from Newburgh and he is described in the release as being a "career drug dealer". This latest incident is his fifth felony drug conviction.
As the release details, this latest encounter originally occurred back in 2021. As it was alleged in the court documents, Williams in March of 2021 sold narcotics to an undercover officer with the New York State Police. These sales occurred on at least two separate occasions and it was confirmed that the undercover officer purchased heroine from Williams.
It was after being arrested and charged that Williams during the plea proceedings admitted guilt to the possession of heroin. In addition he also admitted to having the intent to sell the heroine.
Charges and Time Away
According to the press release, Williams was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in connection with his previous guilty plea in Orange County Court.
Officially, Williams has been sentenced to serve eight (8) years in federal prison and afterward, he will then serve three (3) years of post-release supervision. One thing unclear in the press release is how long Williams had been in custody leading up to the sentencing.
OCDA Hoovler spoke on both on the topic of recidivism as well as continue combat against the drug trade scourge. To recidivist dealers he stated that they must face "...significant incarceration for their deadly actions" and their incarceration would lead to safer communities.
As for the drug war currently going on, Hoovler stated that it starts and ends with...
...proactive policing, coupled with prosecutors who are ready, willing and able to prove offenders’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
This particular case was alo handled and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexis Gregory. Hoovler would finally also thank the New York State Police for their work in the investigation.