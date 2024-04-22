A Night at The Paramount With Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on 5/3: Enter to Win

Attention all fans of timeless music: Get ready to experience the magic of Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone live in concert at the Paramount Theater in Middletown on Friday May 3rd! We're giving away a pair of tickets to this unforgettable night:

attachment-WEB-herman loading...

Peter Noone, a versatile entertainer from Manchester, England, began his career early, starring in British TV series like Coronation Street and Knight Errant. At fifteen, he skyrocketed to fame as the lead singer of Herman’s Hermits, achieving international success with hits like “I’m Into Something Good” and “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”. He graced magazine covers, appeared on numerous TV shows, and starred in films like Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter. Beyond music, he's been acclaimed for his stage performances, including on Broadway. Noone’s career also spans TV roles, hosting VH1’s My Generation, and internet fame. Today, he continues to perform with Herman’s Hermits, captivating audiences worldwide.