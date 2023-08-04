Resorts World Giving Away A 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

WPDH at Resorts World Hudson Valley in Newburgh, NY this weekend signing you up.

Ah... new wheels would be nice. A matter of fact, the Rock n Roll Limo has been in need of an upgrade for some time now. Ford introduced the fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-E back in 2019 and it went on sale in December of 202o as a 2021 model. The vehicle is in the Mustang series, with model name Mach-E inspired by the Mach 1 variant of the first-generation Mustang. The car won the 2021 North American SUV of the Year Award.

Resorts World Hudson Valley is New York's newest Casino, located inside the Newburgh Mall and featuring 1,200 state-of-the-art slots and electronic table games plus the Resorts World Bet Bar where you can bet on your favorite teams while enjoying some adult beverages. The casino also has new member offers and monthly promotions.

WPDH at Resorts World Hudson Valley This Saturday, Aug. 5

WPDH will be at Resorts World Hudson Valley in Newburgh, NY on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5-7pm signing you up for their Rewards card which will qualify you to win a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium. No Purchase Necessary. Resorts World Hudson Valley is giving away the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium on Sunday, September 3 at 6pm. Earn entries now through September 3 (Labor Day Weekend) by using your Genting Rewards card and playing on one of their brand new, state of the art slot machines and electronic table games.