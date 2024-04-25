With the welcoming of the beautiful weather in the Hudson Valley, the region explodes with liveliness as people everywhere, both locals and tourists, look forward to days full of fun and adventure. There's also an endless amount of places to visit and things to do now, so filling that calendar is a much easier venture.

One of the best places to visit is located in the City of Kingston and that place is the Hudson River Maritime Museum. The Museum offers a number of amenities to entertain all guests who come and visit including the exhibits on display, the Wooden Boat School and Sailing adventures.

Another option that guests to the museum love to attend every year are the cruises that the museum offers and wouldn't you know it, cruise season is right around the corner. This year, the Hudson River Maritime Museum is offering a number of phenomenal cruise options for everyone to enjoy. These cruises will also have visitors hop on board the museum's innovative solar-powered vessel known as the 'Solaris'.

Maritime Museum Cruises

The Hudson River Maritime Museum will be hosting a number of different cruises throughout the Spring and Summer months before the season comes to an end in late Fall so everyone will have plenty of time to grab themselves a ticket or two.

A couple of the most popular cruise options available are the Lighthouse Tour options. On these cruises, guests will be taken on a trip to see the 'stunning views' of the Esopus Meadows and Rondout Lighthouses on the Hudson River. The tours of course also come with a history lesson on the lighthouses themselves.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the Roundout Lighthouse and climb to the top of the tower. For those who wish to explore the lighthouse, you MUST specifically take the Roundout Lighthouse Tour.

The museum will also be offering a number of cruise options for leisure and relaxation. One of those tour options would be the Elements of Taste cruise. This option is hosted in conjunction with Kingston Wine Co. where guests will learn about some of the Hudson Valley-produced wines, ciders and other beverages as well. Before anyone asks, yes there will be samples to try.

When it comes to cruises, it's an absolute must for everyone to enjoy some sightseeing, which of course the museum has some cruise options for that as well. Those options would be the Roundout Creek and the Hudson River Sightseeing cruises. These cruises will each offer opportunities for passengers to explore the industrial history of the region as well as take in the views from a number of various locations all from the water as the Solaris drives by.

One of the coolest options for passengers to undertake is the Wrecked and Abandoned Tour. On this adventure, passengers can expect to...

...explore sunken vessels such as the steamboat Mary Powell and see for themselves the ribs of wrecked vessels surfacing at low tide!

This tour showcases the truly impressive history that the area holds and how not so long ago, the area looked and worked much differently. Stories of sunken ships were also the topic of discussion when last Fall, the Maritime Museum offered passengers the chance to ride on the 'Haunted Roundout Creek Boat Tours'.

You can read about our coverage of that event below.

Much More at Maritime

Clearly, there are plenty of options to choose from for anybody who visits the Hudson River Maritime Museum to have a day packed full of fun. Even after mentioning all of these though, there is still more that the museum has to offer.

To see everything available, we'd encourage everyone to check out the Hudson River Maritime Museum's website. You may also check out the entire schedule of cruises on this season's schedule once on the website. Just check out their Boat Cruises section.

