Drug Trafficker Sentenced for Role in Massive Middletown Operation

For those that weren't aware, recently in the Hudson Valley, law enforcement officers were successful in apprehending a number of suspects in a massive narcotics investigation.

The investigation and case has been worked by multiple officers and multiple departments over the course of the last two years. It was earlier this week that one of the suspected individuals apprehended during the investigation, learned of his own fate.

Narcotics Suspect Operational Role

This two-year investigation was referred to as 'Operation Hide In Plain Sight'. It focused on the alleged trafficking of cocaine in and around the city of Middletown. The investigation culminated in multiple search warrants being executed in Orange County and Yonkers, New York.

Following the execution of the warrants, law enforcement discovered...

...1516 grams (over 1.5 kilograms) of cocaine, $165,509 in United States currency, scales, a money counter, an unlicensed Ruger .380 caliber pistol, an unlicensed Bond Arms .357 caliber handgun, a vacuum sealer, digital scales and jewelry estimated to have a value of approximately $50,000.

One of the suspects apprehended during this investigation was identified as 42-year old Angel Rodriguez. Rodriguez was charged and subsequently pleaded guilty to the crimes against him.

According to the most recent press release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Rodriguez admitted to obtaining cocaine from ANgelica Rodriguez with an intent to sell it. In October 2023, Rodriguez sold cocaine to an undercover cop from the Middletown Police Department; he was then arrested for that incident in November of 2023.

Suspect Sentencing

On January 30, 2024, Angel Rodriguez pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, in connection with selling cocaine to the undercover police officer on October 25, 2023.

Rodriguez will now serve five (5) years in prison, and three (3) years post-release supervision on his plea to Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, and a consecutive sentence of one and one-half (1½) years in prison and three (3) years post-release supervision, for a total sentence of six and one-half (6½) years in prison, and three (3) years post-release supervision.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler had this to say after the sentencing...

This defendant refused to stop selling narcotics even after he was indicted for his involvement in a high-level narcotics conspiracy.” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “He is therefore deserving of this enhanced sentence.

D.A. Hoovler would go on to comend and thank all of the various agencies that did their part and helped in this massive investigation.

