Stars Come Out For Hollywood Vampires at Bethel Woods

Many celebrity sightings at rock show from members of Twisted Sister and Bad Company to Eddie Munster.

Rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires was formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry of Aerosmith. The band name derives from The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Alice Cooper in the 1970s which included the likes of John Lennon and Ringo Starr of the Beatles, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon of the Who and Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees.

Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Jonny Depp and Tommy Henriksen) rocked through an amazing 90 minute set of classic rock n roll to a crowd of thousands of enthusiastic rock fans, which also featured an appearance from original Alice Cooper group bassist Dennis Dunaway. Throughout the night, there were many celebrity sightings including bassist Richie Scarlet "The Emperor of Rock n Roll", known for his work with Ace Frehley of Kiss, Mountain, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row and more.

Hangin with "The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet at Hollywood Vampires, Bethel Woods.

Also in attendance at the Hollywood Vampires show was Twisted Sister bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza. Was great seeing Mark and catching up as I'm an old school Twisted Sister fan (SMF For Life!). Always loved the way the Mark plays the bass in Twisted Sister, literally beating the hell out of the bass.

Hangin with Twisted Sister bassist Mark "the Animal" Mendoza at Hollywood Vampires, Bethel Woods.

Other various celebrity sightings included drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company. The legendary rock drummer is said to have a home in the Sullivan County area, and many people at the concert had said they saw him in attendance at the show.

Joe Walsh & Bad Company One Hell Of A Night Tour - West Palm Beach, FL

Also spotted at the Hollywood Vampires show was actor Butch Patrick, who you might remember as Eddie Munster, from the classic 1960s sitcom The Munsters.

Little Munster Photo by Keystone/Getty Images

Setlist from Hollywood Vampires show July 30, 2023 at Bethel Woods. The Rutigliano Archives

Was an overall great night of rock n roll at one of the absolute best outdoor music venues in the country. Check out a full photo gallery of the concert below with some great shots from photographer Paul Tracy.