Big Weather Changes Coming to the Hudson Valley & New York State

The final week of April brought well below average temperatures to the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York state. Frost Advisories and even Freeze Warnings were issued across parts of the area, as nighttime lows dipped in to low 30s.

While April can often be quite cool in New York, warmer weeks are near. Some weather experts even feel this summer could be one of the hotter ones in recent memory.

Dr. Todd Crawford, who is the Vice President of Meteorology at Atmospheric G2, predicts the Northeast will see wat above average temperatures as we look ahead to June and beyond. Some meteorologists feel this big change to the weather could come sooner rather than later.

Big Warm Up Coming to New York

The Weather Channel says that highs will reach the mid 60s by Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. By Sunday, highs will reach the mid 70s, with a slight chance by showers and then clearing late, according to forecasts.

TWC says the first real bit of very warm weather this year will arrive Monday, as highs across the area will reach 80 degrees. Highs should remain in the 70s most of next week, as the chance for rain returns by Tuesday.

Extreme Weather says that the last time it reached 80 degrees in Poughkeepsie was October 27, 2023. Climate Data says that average highs for Poughkeepsie in the beginning of May is around 70 degrees, so this is bit above normal.

TWC says that daytime highs should start cool down a little bit by late next week, as highs will be in the 60s.

