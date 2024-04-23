Taco Bell Bringing Back Favorite Item to New York State Locations

Taco Bell is bringing back a popular menu item to restaurants across New York state, and this time around it will involve a new kind of hot sauce. Like many fast food franchises, Taco Bell has offered special promotions like their Taco Tuesday deal, as well as seasonal menu choices, like the massive 700 plus calorie Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito.

Taco Bell Locations in the Hudson Valley

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including three in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, West Haverstraw, Monticello, West Nyack, New Windsor, Yorktown Heights and numerous spots in the lower Hudson Valley .

Nacho Fries Fries Return to New York

WLNS is reporting that fast food giant Taco Bell is bringing back their Nacho Fries starting April 25. This time, Taco Bell is teaming with a Portland, Oregon-based hot sauce brand known as Secret Aardvark. with their special "Serrabanero Ranch" sauce as part of the deal.

Taco Bell describes the item at their website as being "seasoned with bold, Mexican spices and served with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce."

The newest Nacho Fries is also topped with seasoned chicken and a three-cheese blend, says WLNS. Taco Bell has brought back their Nacho Fries periodically since the spicy snack first appeared in 2018, and has since gone on to become one of the chain's best selling menu choices.

