Fast food giant McDonald's is making some changes to their menus as summer starts to wind down. The burger chain announced that they are bringing back an old fan favorite to menus, though it will only be for a limited time.

McDonald's has numerous stores across New York State and the Hudson Valley. According to Stacker, which compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

As of July 2025, there are 574 Mcdonald's locations in New York state.

McDonald's Brings Back Fan Favorite Dessert to New York State Locations

All Recipes reports that McDonald's will bring back their Pumpkin & Crème Pie to select locations in New York state and nationwide August 29. The popular dessert is described by All Recipes as "a layer of spiced pumpkin pie filling and a layer of vanilla crème, all wrapped in a warm, buttery, sugar-coated flaky crust."

McDonald's Menu Spotter reports that the fall-inspired treat will available at certain locations, which can vary by region.

America's Worst Food Chain?

According to the study, Taco John's is the worst food chain the United States, with only a 2.61 average rating. The franchise has around 376 locations in the country, according to Delish. But for those who are curious, are there any Taco John's at all across New York State?

Not surprisingly, Taco John's is a direct competitor to another Mexican inspired fast food franchise, Taco Bell. Taco John's is known for their signature dish, Potato Olés, which Wikipedia describes as "bite-sized deep-fried potato nuggets coated with a proprietary blend of spices and seasonings."

Are There Any Taco John's Locations Anywhere in New York State?

According to the company's store locator, there are currently no Taco John's in New York. The closest Taco John's are in Leominster, and Lawrence, Massachusetts. The website lists a Boston location that is "coming soon".

The Wyoming-based franchise is primarily located in the Midwest and Mountain areas.

The Rest of the "Worst" Food Chains in America, According to Google Reviews

1. Taco John’s

2. McDonald’s

3. Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay

4. Wahlburgers @ Hy-Vee

5. Popeyes

