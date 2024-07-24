Long John Silver's is a well-known brand of fast food seafood restaurants that first began in Kentucky in 1969. It was once the go-to spot for fast food seafood in American. But the franchise has experienced a very sharp decline over the years.

According to Eat This, Not That!, Long John Silver's once held over 1,500 locations. But since those days, that number has dwindled to a little over 500 stores, says Wikipedia.

A number of factors in the decline include poor sales, frequent changes in ownership that have proven unsuccessful, and some really bad press about their menu.

Eat This, Not That! says that the Center for Science in the Public Interest once rated The Big Catch as the the "Worst Meal in America", due to the very high amounts of fat and sodium in the food.

See Also: Are There Any Waffle House Locations in New York State?

Long John Silver's new leadership has vowed to turn around the franchise with "improving assets, upgrading technology, and transforming unit economics for franchisees", according to QSR Magazine.

They have also made some healthier upgrades to the menu, and given customers menu options aside from just fried foods.

How Many Long John Silver's Are Left in New York State?

The once thriving company has certainly seen its number of locations shrink in the Empire State. According to the Long John Silver's locater, their four remaining New York state locations are:

350 Fairview Avenue in Hudson

4126 West Main Street in Batavia

1038 Glenwood Avenue in Oneida

741 Upper Glen Street Queensbury

There are also two locations in Connecticut, and one New Jersey in Mantua, outside of Philadelphia.

See Also: How Many Hooters Restaurants Are Left in New York State?