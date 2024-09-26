Taco Bell Adds New Hot Sauce to New York State Locations

Taco Bell has added a new variety of its popular hot sauce to its restaurants in New York,

According to the company's website, Taco Bell’s hot sauce has been around since the very beginning, though with only two available flavors at first. By the mid 80s, Taco Bell introduced the iconic sauce packets, that are recognized today. Through the years, the brand has added and changed their variety of flavors for special promotions.

As of 2024, there are five sauce options, according to the Taco Bell website.

Taco Bell Locations in the Hudson Valley

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including three in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, West Haverstraw, Monticello, West Nyack, New Windsor, Yorktown Heights and numerous spots in the lower Hudson Valley .

Taco Bell Adds New Hit Sauce to New York State Locations

Parade reports that Taco Bell is bringing the new Disha Hot sauce to restaurants in New York state and everywhere for a limited time. According to Taco Bell, the new sauce features "savory, smoky flavors", and will pair the new Disha Hot Discovery Box, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink, all for $8.99, says Parade.

The addition is a collaboration with singer and songwriter Omar Apollo, for the hot sauce flavor is actually an old secret recipe of his family's.

