Sometimes you read a headline that you're not quite sure if it's really real. But sometimes people aren't always known for making the right choices with their lives.

Authorities say a man in New York state was arrested for driving nearly three times over the state's legal BAC limit. But what makes this case really stand out is that police say the suspect actually got in his vehicle, and drove straight to police headquarters in that condition. He literally brought himself to the police.

While his decision may seem a bit boneheaded, stories such as this can happen more often than you think. In August, a suspect drove to the State Police barracks in Chestertown to be processed on a prior charge. Troopers said though that they witnessed the suspect showing signs of impairment while being taken into custody.

As a result, the suspect was arrested for the additional charge of aggravated DWI. State police said the man was processed for both arrests, and recorded a 0.26% BAC.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove to Police Station While Drunk

WNYT says that a Wynantskill man allegedly drove to police headquarters to issue a complaint, only to be discovered that he was way to drunk to drive anywhere.

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers in Schodack received a walk-in complaint the afternoon of November 12. Officials say that the complainant identified themselves as a 48-year-old man from Wynantskill, New York.

Police did not indicate what the actual complaint was over.

Following the initial interview, it was determined that the suspect had driven to the barracks allegedly impaired, and he was arrested for DWI. He was then processed. where he recorded a 0.22% BAC.

The suspect was issued tickets, and was due back in court. The man was released to a sober third party.

