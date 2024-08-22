Just when you thought one person couldn't possibly make any more bad decisions? Police say a New York state man has been charged with aggravated DWI, after he was found to be driving over three times the state's legal BAC limit of 0.08%.

But to make matters worse, officials say the same suspect had just been arrested the day before on a completely separate charge. According to a report, the suspect didn't make things very difficult for police to bust him the second time around.

New York State Man Charged With DWI After Driving to Barracks For Other Charge

The New York State Police said in a press release that on August 15 troopers arrested a 47-year-old man from Brant Lake for unlawful dissemination of publication of an intimate image.

See Also: Man in New York Charged With DWI While Driving to DWI Impact Meeting

The day before, State Police said they had received a complaint from a Saratoga County resident. Officials say an investigation determined that the suspect had allegedly distributed intimate images of the victim without their knowledge or permission.

State Police said the suspect was then arrested but could not be processed due to an undisclosed medical issue.

The following day, the very same suspect arrived at State Police barracks in Chestertown to be processed on the original charge. However, troopers said they witnessed the suspect drive his vehicle into the barracks parking lot and observed signs of impairment while being taken into custody.

As a result, the man was arrested for the additional charge of aggravated DWI. State police said the man was processed for both arrests, and recorded a 0.26% BAC.

See Also: New York Politicians Push to Ban One of the Newest Forms of Porn