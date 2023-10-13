New York State Man Allegedly Drove Nearly 5X Over BAC Limit

Some New York state lawmakers have pushed in recent times to lower the state's legal BAC limit, in an effort to save lives. Whether or not that happens, one New York state man allegedly drove at a dangerously high level of intoxication that would far exceed any sort of limit.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over Four And a Half Times Legal Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to the report of a car off the roadway an the intersection in town of Sand Lake, NY, early morning October 9.

State Police say the driver was identified as a 45-year-old man from of Wynantskill, NY. The suspect was miraculously uninjured and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations, according to officials.

Police say the suspect was transported to for processing, where he recorded a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit of 0.08%

The suspect was issued tickets returnable to the town court in late October, and released to a sober party.

How Could Someone Function at That Level Of Intoxication?

How much would one have to drink to register a BAC that high?

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness. A BAC of 0.40% or higher could lead to onset of coma, or even possible death due to respiratory arrest.