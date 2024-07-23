This guy doesn't seem to take a hint. New York State Police say an Orange County man is facing a slew of charges, including grand larceny. Offcials say it all started with a traffic stop late Sunday night on one of the state's main routes.

What transpired over the next fourteen hours is a lot to take in, according to the report filed by New York State Police.

Cases like this once again highlight the state's controversial "catch and release" policies, as a number of residents gave questioned how repeat offenders such as this are back out on the streets, only to commit the same offense again.

Some stories in recent years have involved suspects being arrested up to three times in a little over a day, often for very similar offenses.

New York State Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man Twice in Less Than 24 Hours

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 50 in Wilton late Sunday.

State Police say the 38-year-old river from Warwick was found to not possess a valid license. Further investigation discovered a glass smoking device containing drug residue and new items in the vehicle with the price tags still attached, says offcials.

State Police say they contacted a surrounding business and determined the new merchandise valued at over $700 had been stolen from a store located nearby in Wilton just before the traffic stop.

The suspect was arrested, transported for processing, and was issued an appearance ticket.

However, State Police say right before 1:00 PM Monday, troopers responded to the reports of a vehicle stolen from a store in the area of Ballard Road in Wilton, NY.

Less than an hour and a half later, police located the stolen vehicle in Albany being driven by the man they just arrested the night before. State Police say an investigation determined after being released from custody that morning, the same suspect allegedly stole the vehicle from the store and drove it to the location of the traffic stop.

The suspect was arrested again, and was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department.

