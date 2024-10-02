If you happen to peer through your home's security camera or doorbell device, you may catch a glimpse of a neighborhood cat passing by, a raccoon, or perhaps even a bear.

Seeing an allegedly drunk person lose control of their vehicle and go right through your lawn is not what anyone is hoping to ever witness. Police say though this is exactly what took place early Wednesday morning, when a New York man drove intoxicated on a neighbor's lawn.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Drunk Through Front Yard

WNYT is reporting that a 36-year-old Queensbury man drove on a front lawn of a residence early Wednesday. The homeowner reported the alleged incident to county police, as deputies reported that they found the vehicle a short time later.

The suspect was arrested and was found to have a blood alcohol label of 0.19%, which is over twice the state's legal BAC limit. The suspect is due back in court at a later date, according to WNYT.

Could New York State Lower Its Legal Drunk Driving Limit?

Advocates gathered in Albany back in March 2024 to rally for change. What those people were pushing for, according to WNYT, is for the state to lower its legal drunk driving limit. The current BAC limit for New York state is 0.08%. Some feel it should be lower.

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%.

Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon. According to statistics posted at CBS, New York saw 335 alcohol-related deaths in 2022, which was a 30% percent increase over the last five years.

Currently, Utah is the only state in the country that has a limit of .05%, which went into effect at the end of 2018.

Would a Lower BAC Limit in New York State Reduce Fatalities?

Back in October 2023, a Wynantskill, NY man blew a a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit, according to New York State Police. Some, such as Scott Wexler, of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association say the fatal drunk driving crashes are caused by those with much higher BACs, such as this one.