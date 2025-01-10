Ulster County Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Man With 2X4

Police say they have arrested a man in New York state and charged him with felony assault and other offenses. The arrest stems from an alleged incident Wednesday afternoon, that resulted in another area man suffering from serious injuries. New York State Police say an investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Ulster County Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Another Man With 2X4

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 8, at approximately 3:00 PM, troopers arrested a 31-year-old man from Ellenville following what law enforcement described as a violent altercation that resulted in serious injuries to a 34-year-old male victim.

Troopers say that the incident occurred earlier that morning at the victim’s residence on Route 209 in Wawarsing, During the altercation, police say the suspect struck the victim multiple times with a 2x4. The victim was transported to Ellenville Hospital and later transported by helicopter to Garnet Health Medical Center - Middletown.

See Also: New York State Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect [PICS]

After an investigation, police say the suspect was arrested and charged with 2nd degree felony assault, 2nd degree menacing, and 4th degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Ulster County Central Arraignment Part and subsequently remanded to Ulster County Jail, where he will await future proceedings, according to police.

See Also: Did Worker At New York Taco Bell Get Slapped Because Customer Says Food Ruined His Microwave?

See Also: New York State Man Charged With Spiking Family's Food and Drinks With Laxatives