New York State Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect [PICS]

Have you seen his person? New York State Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a suspect they say robbed a bank. The alleged incident happened Monday afternoon, according to police reports.

While it may seem hard to believe sometimes when hearing the news, officials still claim overall crime rates across most parts of the state continue to trend down. According to The Law Offices of Robert Tsigler, New York is one of the safer states in the country. New York state ranked 20th overall, meaning that 30 states have higher average incidents of crime, according to the information.

The New York State Police said in a press release that they are investigating a robbery that occurred January 6, at the Savannah Bank, located at 126 Main Street in the village of Port Byron in in Cayuga County.

At approximately 3:25 PM, officials say a male suspect entered the bank and approached a teller and demanded money. The suspect left the premises immediately after taking the money and was last seen walking southbound on Main Street.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a black cloth mask, a grey jacket, and grey pants, according to police.

The New York State Police says that they have begun a thorough investigation and are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or who may have witnessed the event is urged to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov

The investigation is ongoing.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

