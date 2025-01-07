Have you seen his person? New York State Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a suspect they say robbed a bank. The alleged incident happened Monday afternoon, according to police reports.

While it may seem hard to believe sometimes when hearing the news, officials still claim overall crime rates across most parts of the state continue to trend down. According to The Law Offices of Robert Tsigler, New York is one of the safer states in the country. New York state ranked 20th overall, meaning that 30 states have higher average incidents of crime, according to the information.

New York State Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect [PICS]

The New York State Police said in a press release that they are investigating a robbery that occurred January 6, at the Savannah Bank, located at 126 Main Street in the village of Port Byron in in Cayuga County.

At approximately 3:25 PM, officials say a male suspect entered the bank and approached a teller and demanded money. The suspect left the premises immediately after taking the money and was last seen walking southbound on Main Street.

NY State Police NY State Police loading...

The suspect was described as a male wearing a black cloth mask, a grey jacket, and grey pants, according to police.

The New York State Police says that they have begun a thorough investigation and are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or who may have witnessed the event is urged to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov

NY State Police NY State Police loading...

The investigation is ongoing.