The Hudson Valley continues to be one of Hollywood's favorite backdrops, and another television production is rolling cameras in Orange County this week.

If you're planning a visit Cornwall-on-Hudson on Wednesday, you may want to leave yourself a little extra time.

The FOX television series Best Medicine will once again be filming in the Hudson Valley, this time at the iconic Painters Restaurant on Hudson Street.

According to the Cornwall-on-Hudson Police Department, production crews will be using both the interior and exterior of Painters Restaurant on Wednesday, July 22. To accommodate filming, numerous parking spaces along Hudson Street will be closed from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m.

Residents and visitors will notice traffic cones placed overnight by the Cornwall-on-Hudson Police Department marking the temporary no-parking areas.

Police are asking residents, customers and employees to plan ahead.

Hollywood Keeps Choosing the Hudson Valley

This isn't the first time Best Medicine has transformed parts of the Hudson Valley into its fictional world.

Read More: A Paramount Film Is Shutting Down Part Of West Dover Road |

The medical dramedy, starring Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra, and Annie Potts, is based on the hit British series Doc Martin. Although the show is set in a small coastal town in Maine, much of it is actually filmed throughout the Hudson Valley, including Cornwall, Beacon, New Hamburg and Newburgh.

The series has become another example of why the Hudson Valley continues to attract major film and television productions, joining projects like Severance, new Netflix projects, Paramount Pictures and numerous feature films that have used the region as a backdrop.

If you're in Cornwall-on-Hudson Wednesday, you might even catch a glimpse of the cast or crew, just be prepared to find parking somewhere other than Hudson Street.