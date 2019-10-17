Man Admits to Burglarizing Columbia County Cafe, Police Say

Once questioned the man admitted to his involvement in the burglary of a Columbia County cafe.

On October 14, at approximately 10:00 p.m., while conducting a special detail, Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered a burglary that just occurred at a local restaurant in the Village of Valatie.

The investigators were quickly able to identify a potential suspect as well as a vehicle he was operating. A traffic stop of the suspect vehicle was initiated on State Route 9H in the Town of Kinderhook.

During the traffic stop, evidence was uncovered indicating the suspect was responsible for the burglary that just occurred.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old James H. Smith of Hudson, New York. Smith was taken into custody and brought to the Sheriff’s Office where he was later interviewed and subsequently made admissions as to his involvement in the burglary to Chris’ Café at 1048 Kinderhook Street, Valatie, New York.

Smith was arrested and charged with burglary in the third-degree (Class D Felony), criminal mischief in the fourth-degree, and petit larceny. Smith was arraigned in the Kinderhook Town Court and was remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: