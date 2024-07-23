Iron Maiden And Fireworks: Live Broadcast Set For Fairgrounds

You know it's summer when they're rockin' in Middletown.

The Orange County Fair kicked off this past weekend in Middletown, NY and a live radio broadcast is set for this Friday afternoon with amazing Iron Maiden tribute Eyes of the Nile scheduled to perform live. Check out full 2024 Orange County Fair schedule lineup here.

Also See: Them Park Tickets New Yorkers Are Most Desperate For

One of my favorite fairs to hit each year is the Orange County Fair. The 184th annual Orange County Fair kicked off July 18th, and runs through July 28th. So much great entertainment at this fair. Enjoy the fair food, rides, circus, tribute concerts, fireworks, The Big Bee Transforming Robot Car and more!

Listen all week to Townsquare Media radio stations to score family 4 packs of tickets to the fair and listen for the live broadcast on WPDH from the Orange County Fair Friday afternoon 2-7 pm.

Eyes of the Nile- The Ultimate Iron Maiden Tribute

Friday night will see the amazing Eyes of the Nile (The Ultimate Iron Maiden Tribute) performing at 8 pm at the Barn Amphitheater Stage. The show is free with paid admission into the fair.

According to the bio on the bands website, Eyes of the Nile features lead vocals with the trademark Dickinson-esque style, storming the stage with 100% commitment and passion every time. All five band members work hard to make the music and show as tight and accurate as possible, with maximum impact and energy - if you are a Maiden fan, this is the tribute show you'll want to see. Whether it's the spine-tingling Churchill speech into Aces High, barreling through hits like Wasted Years and Number of the Beast, or surprising you with some deep cuts, they take you back to the glory days, when Iron Maiden was taking over the world.

"Wow...blown away. Best Maiden tribute band I have EVER seen...AMAZING!!!"

An Eyes of the Nile show is as close as it gets, recreating the Iron Maiden vibe on a small club or theater stage as though the band itself is blasting out hits and deep cuts right in your face.

Get our free mobile app

The band consists of lead vocalist Navod Rashid, guitarists Jason Hurley and Daniel Tidwell, drummer Chris DeChiara and bassit Fern. If you are an Iron Maiden fan, you'll wanna be at the Orange County Fair on Friday night. This is a show not to be missed! For more info on the 184th Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY, check out the fair website here.

The 10 Best Pizza Places in Middletown, New York Here are the top 10 most reviewed pizzerias in Middletown, New York according to Yelp.

Middletown, New York's 7 Top Rated Restaurants