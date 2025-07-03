Summer in the Hudson Valley means warm weather, family fun, and the return of one of the region’s most beloved traditions—the Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY! Mark your calendars: the 2025 Orange County Fair runs Thursday, July 17th through Sunday, July 27th, and it’s packed with rides, games, food, live entertainment, and unforgettable memories.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker ready for adrenaline-pumping carnival rides or a foodie craving fried Oreos and classic fair treats, there’s something for everyone at the Orange County Fair 2025. Bring the whole family and enjoy the magic of summer nights filled with laughter, music, and excitement.

Orange County Fair Gives Back to The Community

We’re proud to partner with the Orange County Fair to give back to the community that makes this event so special. Together, we’re launching a community focused giveaway—and we need your help.

We’re asking YOU to nominate a deserving local family to receive the Ultimate Fair Experience—on us and the Orange County Fair! Whether it’s a hardworking neighbor, a family facing tough times, a dedicated first responder and their family, or someone who always puts others first, we want to recognize and reward them with an amazing day at the fair.

The Winning Family Will Receive:

Free admission to the 2025 Orange County Fair

Unlimited ride wristbands for the whole family

Complimentary food vouchers for fair favorites

And an unforgettable summer experience, courtesy of YOU

How To Nominate a Family

Nominating a family is easy. Just fill out the form below telling us why this family deserves a special day at the fair.

trouble seeing the form below? click here