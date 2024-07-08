Rock Out At Orange County Fair: Exciting 2024 Lineup Announced

Stairway to Halen, national touring tribute to Van Halen and Led Zeppelin among performers this year in Middletown, NY.

You know it's summer when they're rockin' in Middletown. The Orange County Fair is getting ready to kick off in Middletown, NY at the Orange County Fair Speedway.

One of my favorite fairs to hit each year is the Orange County Fair. The 184th annual Orange County Fair kicks off this Thursday, July 18, and runs daily through Sunday July 28. So much great entertainment at this fair. Enjoy the fair food, rides, circus, petting zoo, tribute concerts, fireworks, and more!

Stairway To Halen A Tribute to Van Halen and Led Zeppelin Facebook Stairway To Halen A Tribute to Van Halen and Led Zeppelin Facebook loading...

Stairway to Halen (Van Halen and Led Zeppelin Tribute)

Tuesday night, July 23 will see the amazing Stairway to Halen (A tribute to Van Halen and Led Zeppein) performing at 8 pm at the Barn Amphitheater Stage. The show is free with paid admission into the fair.

Coming together to form a professional band back in 2017, the collaborative efforts of Stairway To Halen were born out of a strong desire to do what they loved the most: play music.

Stairway To Halen pays tribute to two legendary bands ... Led Zeppelin and Van Halen. STH has earned legions of fans with performances across the USA in clubs, concert venues, and at major festivals. Lead guitarist Billy DiNapoli doesn’t miss a beat with high energy performances that keep audiences dancing all night long. Stairway To Halen shines with the melodic voice of lead vocalist Andre Vanchot, amazing bassists Steve Wovkanech and Bob Ambrose, and the outstanding drumming of Derick Pointier. Stairway To Halen tours extensively throughout the year performing all over the USA.

Full Lineup of Tribute Bands for 2024 Orange County Fair Season

Here is the full list of tribute acts set to perform at the Orange County Fair as part of the 2024 season. All shows at the Barn Stage and free with fair admission.

(opening night) Thursday, July 18- Into the Void (Black Sabbath tribute) 8pm

Friday, July 19- Cowboy (Kid Rock tribute) 8pm

Saturday, July 20- Ticket to the Moon (ELO tribute) 8pm

Sunday, July 21- Stella Blues Band (Grateful Dead tribute) 7pm

Monday, July 22- All Revved Up (Meat Loaf tribute) 8pm

Tuesday, July 23- Stairway to Halen (Van Halen and Led Zeppelin tribute) 8pm

Wednesday, July 24- Psycho Circus NYC (Kiss tribute) 8pm

Thursday, July 25- Iron Cobra (Hard Rock Hits- Van Halen, Motley Crue and Led Zeppelin) 8pm

Friday, July 26- Eyes of the Nile (Iron Maiden tribute) 8pm

Saturday, July 27- Double Header with Battery (Metallica tribute) at 7pm and Live Wire (AC/DC tribute) at 9pm

Sunday, July 28- Los Arellano 6pm

For a full entertainment lineup and schedule of events, and to purchase tickets for the Orange County Fair, check out the official fair website.

