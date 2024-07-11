Theme Park Tickets New Yorkers Are Most Desperate For

Experts reveal New Yorkers most sought-after attraction tickets.

The experts at Tickets2You Discount Ticket Deals analyzed Google searches between May 2023 and April 2024 for America's most sought-after attraction tickets. Approximately 339 theme parks were ranked based on the highest number of monthly ticket searches in New York to reveal the state's most wanted attraction tickets.

Walt Disney World is the most popular attraction ticket among New Yorkers, the new study has found.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to New York's most in-demand attraction tickets, eclipsing every other destination on the study with 14,500 average monthly searches. Spanning four theme parks and two water parks, Disney World in Orlando, Florida has some of the globe's leading theme park rides like Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Avatar Flight of Passage, The Haunted Mansion, and much more. Visitors can enjoy days out in Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, exploring famous landmarks like Cinderella's Castle and witnessing the resort's famous fireworks displays. Approximately 22 states searched for Walt Disney World Resort tickets more than any other attraction ticket, including New York, Colorado, Florida, and New Jersey.

Six Flags Darien Lake off of Interstate 90 between Buffalo and Rochester claims second place in the study of the most popular attraction tickets for New Yorkers, averaging 4,688 ticket searches every month in the state. Described as the thrill capital of New York, the theme park, based on fictional characters like The Three Little Pigs and Snow White, has 17 rides and attractions, including the Happy Dragon, Whirly Bug, and the Turtle Twill.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ took third place among the most sought-after attraction tickets in New York. On average, local residents search for Six Flags Great Adventure tickets 3,898 times every month. The destination contains 45 different rides, including eight thrilling coasters like Predator, Ride of Steel, and Rolling Thunder.

A spokesperson for Tickets2You Discount Ticket Deals commented on the study: "Orlando, Florida, has reaffirmed its position as America's premier theme park destination. Four of the destinations featured in the most popular attraction tickets among New Yorkers are found in Orlando: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios Florida, Magic Kingdom, and Epcot. See full top 10 list below.

Table: America's most popular attraction tickets Among New Yorks

Ranking Attraction Average monthly search volume 1 Walt Disney World Resort 14,500 2 Darien Lake Amusement Park 4,688 3 Six Flags Great Adventure 3,898 4 Seabreeze Amusement Park 3,458 5 Sesame Place 2,816 6 Universal Studios Florida 2,712 7 Magic Kingdom Park 2,333 8 Hersheypark 1,952 9 Adventureland Altoona 1,660 10 Epcot 1,650

