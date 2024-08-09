Grand Opening Date Announced For New Poughkeepsie Buffet Restaurant

Latin and Soul Buffet set to open in former Amici's spot.

Poughkeepsie area residents are excited to hear that the new restaurant that will be open in the long vacant Amici's spot 25 Main Street in Poughkeepsie will be opening to tthe public very soon.

We reported back in April about big changes coming to former Amici's Poughkeepsie spot, with photos being taken of Amici's signage finally coming down off the facade of the building. And just over a week ago we reported of a new restauraunt moving into the former Amici's spot, Poughkeepsie's first-ever Latin and soul buffet restaurant opening this summer, which owner Jeff Watkins had hoped to have open by mid-August. Well... its happening!

Owner Jeff Watkins moved to Poughkeepsie from Far Rockaway Queens when he was just a kid. He pretty much grew up in Poughkeepsie and attended both Poughkeepsie middle and high school. After opening Albany's first Latin and soul food buffet with the love of his life Alexandra, and seeing how great the concept of the business was doing, they decided to open up a buffet in Poughkeepsie with that same concept of Latin and southern food combined.



When Will Latin & Soul Buffet in Poughkeepsie Officially Be Opening?

Jeff Watkins tells us that the restaurant will be having a special soft opening weekend for close friends and family on Friday, aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17 and that the grand opening will be Saturday, Aug 24 at 4pm. The all you can eat buffet will be $25.99 for adults, $12.99 for kids. You can follow Latin & Soul Buffet on Instagram for updates and check out their website here.



