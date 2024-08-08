Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Set to Reopen Under New Ownership

The Iron Furnace in Verbank, NY is accepting applications for all kitchen positions.

The Iron Furnace is an American style restaurant and tap room that has served comfort food with flare. They are located in Verbank, NY (Dutchess County). According to the business website, The Iron Furnace opened in the summer of 2012. The name "The Iron Furnace" alludes to the iron ore industry that was predominant in Clove Valley many years ago.

The Iron Furnace Facebook The Iron Furnace Facebook loading...

The restaurant has reportedly been closed for a couple of months, and just a few days ago, the official Facebook page for The Iron Furnace announced that they are under new ownership and plan to re-open soon, stating that they will keep everyone posted, and that The Corrigan & Woods Families can't wait to meet everyone and make new friends. They also announced that they are hiring for multiple positions.

Great news folks!!! We are excited to announce that we are under new ownership and plan to re-open soon! We will keep everyone posted, The Corrigan & Woods Families can't wait to meet you all and make new friends!

In the meantime we are hiring for multiple positions such as line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers etc. Please PM for details.

CHEERS!

In a new social media post late last night, The Iron Furnace announced that they will be opening the bar due to popular demand this Friday, August 9 and that the restaurant will be opening soon! "Please come down to meet The Corrigan & Woods families, have a drink, a laugh & good times! The dining room will open soon! In the meantime we are accepting applications for the kitchen for all positions. Please send a PM or stop in person!", the posting said.

Such great news! Verbank area residents can look forward to having a cocktail at the Iron Furnace Bar with the restaurant opening soon. Best of luck to the new owners The Corrigan & Woods families on the new venture! Check em out at 3399 route 82 in Verbank, NY.

