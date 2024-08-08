Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Set to Reopen Under New Ownership
The Iron Furnace in Verbank, NY is accepting applications for all kitchen positions.
The Iron Furnace is an American style restaurant and tap room that has served comfort food with flare. They are located in Verbank, NY (Dutchess County). According to the business website, The Iron Furnace opened in the summer of 2012. The name "The Iron Furnace" alludes to the iron ore industry that was predominant in Clove Valley many years ago.
The restaurant has reportedly been closed for a couple of months, and just a few days ago, the official Facebook page for The Iron Furnace announced that they are under new ownership and plan to re-open soon, stating that they will keep everyone posted, and that The Corrigan & Woods Families can't wait to meet everyone and make new friends. They also announced that they are hiring for multiple positions.
Great news folks!!!We are excited to announce that we are under new ownership and plan to re-open soon! We will keep everyone posted, The Corrigan & Woods Families can't wait to meet you all and make new friends!
In the meantime we are hiring for multiple positions such as line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers etc.Please PM for details.
CHEERS!
