Big Changes Now Coming to Former Amici’s Poughkeepsie Spot

Signage for the former Amici's restaurant was recently removed from the building facade.

Looks like things are happening at 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, the building that houses Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse and many other businesses. It used to be the home of Amici's right on the corner.

Amici's closed after 13 years back in July 2020, when the owner announced that he had sold the business. I remember going to Amici's for an incredible birthday dinner back in 2014 that I raved about.

Amici's even ran a popular pizza special on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a large cheese pizza for $5.95!

Well, it's been nearly 4 long long years that the spot occupied by Amici's has been sitting empty, and now it appears changes are coming.

What's Coming to Former Amici's Spot?

After a photo was recently posted in the Poughkeepsie Facebook group If You Grew Up in Poughkeepsie, NY of Amici's signage coming down from the building at 35 Main Street, it got people talking about what is to be coming there, and it appears that a new restaurant will soon be moving in.

Poughkeepsie Podcaster Corey Porter recently took to social media to congratulate Jeff for taking over the former Amici's spot.

His post also said that the new restaurant would be opening this summer and that they would be hiring soon. He also used the hashtag #LatinAndSoul which would seem to indicate that the restaurant will be Latin and soul-based. We're excited already!

When we get more info on the new restaurant coming to the former Amici's spot, we'll update this story with details.

